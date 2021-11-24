Christmas Cash Winners Announced

Boswell Media announces our TEN Christmas Cash WINNERS!!!

We wanted you to shop local this holiday season so help you do it, we gave away $1,000 in Christmas Cash. It’s all Financed exclusively by Attala County Bank. To win a share of that $1000 in Christmas Cash the requirements were to visit our sponsor locations, find the Prarie Farms Egg Nog jug, and fill out a registration card.

These lucky winners will be able to redeem their Christmas Cash at the following participating businesses:

Attala County Co-Op, Holt & Company, Kosciusko Auto Parts, Prairie Farms, Sullivan’s Discount Drugs, 4 Corners Steak & Seafood, Byar’s Furniture, Kenny James Grill, Philadelphia Gun & Pawn, Philly Finance, & Square Peg Mini Mall.

CONGRATULATIONS to our winners: