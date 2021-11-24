Christmas Cash Winners Announced

Boswell Media announces our TEN Christmas Cash WINNERS!!!
We wanted you to shop local this holiday season so help you do it, we gave away $1,000 in Christmas Cash. It’s all Financed exclusively by Attala County Bank. To win a share of that $1000 in Christmas Cash the requirements were to visit our sponsor locations, find the Prarie Farms Egg Nog jug, and fill out a registration card.
These lucky winners will be able to redeem their Christmas Cash at the following participating businesses:
Attala County Co-Op, Holt & Company, Kosciusko Auto Parts, Prairie Farms, Sullivan’s Discount Drugs, 4 Corners Steak & Seafood, Byar’s Furniture, Kenny James Grill, Philadelphia Gun & Pawn, Philly Finance, & Square Peg Mini Mall.
CONGRATULATIONS to our winners:
- Angela Miller of Ethel
- Lauren Watts of Kosciusko
- Sharon Hayes of Philadelphia
- Jacob Casey of Conehatta
- Tammy Dunn of Union
- Libby Chapman of Ethel
- Karen Williamson of Philadelphia
- Darcy Bingham of Kosciusko
- Kayla Cockrell of Phiadelphia
- Fran Cockroft of Carthage