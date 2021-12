Two Christmas events are scheduled for tonight in Leake county.

Carthage Christian Academy has the first night of their Christmas Play “It all happened in the country” tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Old Elementary.

Pine Grove Church of God has their final night of their live nativity story from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm.

See these and more Christmas events in and around Leake county by clicking here.