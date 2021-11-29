Christmas Events in and around Leake County

A comprehensive list of all Christmas events happening in and around Leake County. This list will be updated often so keep checking back!

November 29

December 2

December 4

December 5

Freetrade Church of God live nativity

December 10

Tim Miner Concert

December 11

December 12

First Baptist Church Carols of Christmas

December 13

Carthage Christian Academy Christmas Play

December 14

Carthage Christian Academy Christmas Play

December 16

December 18

Soulful Christmas Concert

December 19

Carthage United Methodist Church Chancel Choir “The 6th Festival of Carols”

Pleasant Hill Church of God Christmas Cantata & Children’s Christmas Play

December 22

Rocky Point Baptist Church Live Nativity

For more holiday fun, kids can leave a message on Santa’s Personal Hotline.

Call the Baptist Medical Center Leake Merry Christmas Line at 601-267-0098.

You can hear all of your Christmas favorites on WKOZ Cruisin 98.3 – Boswell Media’s Official Holiday Station.

See our Holiday Festivities Calendar and submit any Christmas events you would like to see on this list and on the calendar here.