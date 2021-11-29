Home » Leake » Christmas Events in and around Leake County

Christmas Events in and around Leake County

Posted on

A comprehensive list of all Christmas events happening in and around Leake County. This list will be updated often so keep checking back!

November 29

December 2

December 4

December 5

  • Freetrade Church of God live nativity

December 10

  • Tim Miner Concert

December 11

December 12

  • First Baptist Church Carols of Christmas

December 13

  • Carthage Christian Academy Christmas Play

December 14

  • Carthage Christian Academy Christmas Play

December 16

December 18

  • Soulful Christmas Concert

December 19

  • Carthage United Methodist Church Chancel Choir “The 6th Festival of Carols”
  • Pleasant Hill Church of God Christmas Cantata & Children’s Christmas Play

December 22

  • Rocky Point Baptist Church Live Nativity

For more holiday fun, kids can leave a message on Santa’s Personal Hotline.

Call the Baptist Medical Center Leake Merry Christmas Line at 601-267-0098.

You can hear all of your Christmas favorites on WKOZ Cruisin 98.3 – Boswell Media’s Official Holiday Station.

See our Holiday Festivities Calendar and submit any Christmas events you would like to see on this list and on the calendar here.

Submit a Comment