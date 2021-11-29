Christmas Events in and around Leake County

A comprehensive list of all Christmas events happening in and around Leake County. This list will be updated often so keep checking back!
November 29
December 2
December 4
December 5
- Freetrade Church of God live nativity
December 10
- Tim Miner Concert
December 11
December 12
- First Baptist Church Carols of Christmas
December 13
- Carthage Christian Academy Christmas Play
December 14
- Carthage Christian Academy Christmas Play
December 16
December 18
- Soulful Christmas Concert
December 19
- Carthage United Methodist Church Chancel Choir “The 6th Festival of Carols”
- Pleasant Hill Church of God Christmas Cantata & Children’s Christmas Play
December 22
- Rocky Point Baptist Church Live Nativity
For more holiday fun, kids can leave a message on Santa’s Personal Hotline.
Call the Baptist Medical Center Leake Merry Christmas Line at 601-267-0098.
You can hear all of your Christmas favorites on WKOZ Cruisin 98.3 – Boswell Media’s Official Holiday Station.
