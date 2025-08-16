Indecent Exposure, Trespassing, and Disorderly Conduct in Leake Arrests

STEPHEN BROWN, 31, of Canton, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, CPD. Bond $389.25.

TAKAYRA S COLLINS, 21, of Carthage, Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $25,000, $1,788.50, $0.

ANDRES L GOMEZ, 18, Possession of Marijuana, Careless Driving, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, DUI – Other Substance, Hold for ICE, LCSO. Bond $0, $0, $0, $0, $0 N/A.

KISHA HADLEY, 42, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD. Bond $399.25.

CODY KEMP, 8, of Madison, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Willful or Malicious Trespass, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD. Bond $500, $500, $0.

KAROL L LOPEZ GARCIA, 21, of Carthage, Giving / Selling Alcohol to a Minor, Juvenile Purchase / Possession of Tobacco, Hold for ICE, LCSO. Bond $0, $0, N/A.

CALVIN MONCREASE, 29, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court – Philadelphia Municipal Court, Hold for Other Agency – Neshoba County Justice Court, PPD. Bond N/A, $0.

TYRELL T MOORE, 29, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

CEDRIC G ROGERS, 43, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, Hold for Other Agency – Neshoba County Justice Court, PPD. Bond N/A, $0.

JAMES J SHEPARD, 38, of Lena, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $500, $500.

DAVID W SPIVEY, 65, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, PPD. Bond $500.

KELSEY THOMAS, 19, of Carthage, Indecent Exposure, PPD. Bond $500.

FREDERICK W WATERS, 62, of Meridian, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD. Bond N/A.