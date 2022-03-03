Class is in Session : The Guitar Academy’s Drew Townsend Joins B-MO in the MO’rning (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – The Guitar Academy’s Drew Townsend joined B-MO this morning to discuss an upcoming series that will be taking place at The Guitar Academy beginning this Saturday March 5th. The Spring Work Shop Series will run in both March and April and will cover the following:

March 5th – Introduction to Blues

March 19th – In Depth Blues

April 6th – Introduction to Country

April 16th – In Depth Country

There is a limited amount of seating for these presentations and for more information about availability, costs and click here.

Drew Townsend on B-MO in the MO’rning