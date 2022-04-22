Job Fair + College and Career Day Tomorrow at Carthage Coliseum

A Job Fair + College and Career Day will be at the Carthage Coliseum THIS Saturday April 23rd from 9 am – 1 pm. See below for information on both.

Leake County School District Parent & Community Engagement is hosting a college and career day this Saturday April 23rd. This event will take place at the Carthage Coliseum from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Representatives from different colleges will be there to speak to prospective students. Some talking points for the day include college and university housing, financial aid, and more to prepare for college.

There will be information available regarding summer and after school employment opportunities for young people ages 16-24. This summer youth work program is through South Mississippi Planning and Development. If you have any questions regarding the summer youth work program you can contact Phyllis Bell-Luckett by phone at 6012678867 ext 9206 or by email at pbell-luckett@leakesd.org.

There will also be a Job Fair at the Carthage Coliseum during the College and Career Day. Tyson, Levi, and Nissan will all be there taking applications from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. If you are interested in applying to any of these companies, it’s always a good idea to come prepared. Be sure to bring several resumes and come dressed and ready for a possible on site interview.

.