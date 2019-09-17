Community Development Partnership Banquet: Monday, September 30

The 2019 Annual Community Development Partnership Banquet is set for Monday, September 30 at 6:30 pm at the Neshoba County Coliseum. Tickets are on sale for $30, the event will be catered by the Neshoba County Shrine Club. Tickets are available at the Community Development Partnership Office.

“We would like to invite everyone to come join us,” Tim Moore, Chamber/Main Street Director. “It is a great way to take part in the community and recognize those that work hard to better our community,” continued Moore.

Guest Speaker for the night will be Jim “The Rookie” Morris. The Cinderella story of Jim Morris serves as testimony to the power of dreams and their ability to inspire and transform human life. Jim Morris’s meteoric rise from 35 year-old high school teacher to flame-throwing major league pitcher in 3 months, made cinematic history with the release of The Rookie starring Dennis Quaid.

For more information contact the Community Development Partnership at 601-656-1000.