Confirmed Shooting Yesterday In Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police Department has confirmed a shooting took place yesterday at 9am. According the Philadelphia Police Department, they “received a 911 call in reference to a shooting at the drive thru of Wendy’s restaurant. Responding officers detained a suspect fleeing the scene on foot, while the victim drove himself to Neshoba General. That suspect, identified as 22 year old Thomas Grayson of Meridian was subsequently charged with Aggravated Assault. The victim, 21 year old Dquavion Marshall of Philadelphia was transported from Neshoba General to UMMC in Jackson due to a gunshot wound in the right arm. He is in stable condition.”

The case is currently under investigation.

source)PPD Fb