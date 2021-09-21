Coronavirus: Who Can Get the Third Dose

CARTHAGE, Miss.–The third dose of the coronavirus vaccine is now being offered at county health departments. But, not everyone is allowed a third shot.

The Miss. Dept. of Health says the booster, as approved by the FDA, is only for people with certain conditions and compromised immune systems.

If you have had an organ transplant, are currently being treated for cancer, or have recently been treated for cancer; have untreated HIV, or have a compromised immune system in some other way, you can get the third dose of the vaccine.

You can now schedule a third COVID-19 vaccination directly from county health departments if you have a qualifying health condition. An extra vaccine dose can improve your protection against COVID-19. For details, visit https://t.co/6i0esbDvHS pic.twitter.com/cC4teYzusz — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 17, 2021

It is preferred that if you got the Pfizer shot that the third dose be the Pfizer shot, and the same with Moderna. But, it’s not a hard requirement.