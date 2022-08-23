Countdown to Kickoff – East Central Community College Warriors

This week on the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff presented by Moore’s Pharmacy: We wrap up the countdown by taking a look at the East Central Community College Warriors. Phillip Palmertree speaks with ECCC Head Coach Ken Karcher about the upcoming season and more.
2022 East Central CC Warriors Schedule
Sept. 1– at Coahoma
Sept. 8 – vs Holmes
Sept. 15 – vs Hinds
Sept. 24 at Jones College
Sept. 29 – vs Southwest
Oct. 6 – at Northeast
Oct. 15– at MS Gulf Coast
Oct. 20 – vs Co-Lin
Oct. 27 – at Pearl River