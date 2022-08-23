HomeLeakeCountdown to Kickoff – East Central Community College Warriors

Countdown to Kickoff – East Central Community College Warriors

This week on the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff presented by Moore’s Pharmacy: We wrap up the countdown by taking a look at the East Central Community College Warriors. Phillip Palmertree speaks with ECCC Head Coach Ken Karcher about the upcoming season and more.

2022 East Central CC Warriors Schedule
  • Sept. 1– at Coahoma
  • Sept. 8 – vs Holmes
  • Sept. 15  – vs Hinds
  • Sept. 24 at Jones College
  • Sept. 29  – vs Southwest
  • Oct. 6 – at Northeast
  • Oct. 15– at MS Gulf Coast
  • Oct. 20 – vs Co-Lin
  • Oct. 27  – at Pearl River

