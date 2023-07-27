HomeLocalCountdown to Kickoff – Ethel Tigers

Countdown to Kickoff – Ethel Tigers

This week on the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff presented by Moore’s Pharmacy: We catch up with first year Ethel Tigers head coach LaVontis “LV” Smith during the final day of summer workouts.

2023 Ethel Football Schedule: 

  1. Connie Parker
    July 27, 2023 at 9:10 am

    Looking forward to a great season with this awesome group of guys and their coaches. Let’s go Tiger boyzzzzz!🏈🖤💛
    #24’s Nunna

