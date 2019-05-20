Home » Leake » counterfeit, DUI, and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

counterfeit, DUI, and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

PinterestLinkedin
Posted on

Markeith D Clerk, 19, 2425 Roberts Road, Carthage, careless driving, no drivers license, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Markeith D Clerk

Demetrius Shepard, 27, 489 Hunter Road, Lena, warrant – simple assault, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Demetrius Shepard

Ron T Denton, 23, 2064 Attala Road 1144, Kosciusko, serving weekend, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Ron T Denton

Kemario Smith, 20, Stokes Road, Carthage, disturbing the peace, Walnut Grove PD

Kemario Smith

Darius L Ellis, 26, 2226 Attala Road 5024, Kosciusko, serving weekend, Kosciusko PD

Darius L Ellis

Chylan L Williams, 19, 2078 Attala Road, 4132, Sallis, possession of a counterfeit instrument, no drivers license, no insurance, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

Chylan L Williams

Lavar D Bailey, 37, 19 Love Street, Durant, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no license, speeding, improper tint, no insurance, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Lavar D Bailey

Charles D Deford, 55, 318 Hammond Circle, Kosciusko, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, Kosciusko PD

Charles D Deford

Anthony A Manson, 29, 948 James H Meredith, Kosciusko, disposal of a stolen firearm, Kosciusko PD

Anthony A Manson

Justin M Thornton, 27, 900 East Jefferson, Kosciusko, improper equipment, no drivers license, no insurance, Kosciusko PD

Justin M Thornton

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)

Submit a Comment