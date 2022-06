COVID-19 numbers are back on the rise in parts of Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported over 1500 new cases in its most recent update.

Desoto, Tunica, and Benton counties in North Mississippi have seen the highest spike in cases.

Residents in those counties are being asked to wear masks in public places.

In central MS, residents of Carroll and Madison Counties are asked to wear masks if they are at high risk from COVID complications.