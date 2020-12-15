Covid-19 Vaccine is Here, Healthcare Workers First in Line

The COVID-19 vaccine is here and healthcare workers are first in line. According to the MSDH the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Mississippi, and is shipping to hospitals and nursing homes now. The vaccine will be used for healthcare workers dealing with COVID-19 patients, and the highly vulnerable older population in nursing home care. “We gave our first five vaccinations today to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, Health Protection Director and Senior Deputy Jim Craig, Sonja Fuqua, RN with the Community Health Center Association of Mississippi, and Dr. Leandro Mena of the University of Mississippi Medical Center.” For more information about the vaccine see https://msdh.ms.gov/vaccine19

Photo Courtesy MSDH) Dr. Thomas Dobbs