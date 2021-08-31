COVID Goes On in Central Miss., Despite Ida; Critical Blood Shortage

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–A hurricane has little effect on a pandemic. Over the weekend there were 7,971 new cases of coronavirus reported, with 82 deaths from the virus.

Two of those deaths were in central Mississippi, both in Scott County.

The effect that the storm had on the pandemic was not on the disease itself, but on the efforts to track it, with testing sites closed Monday. The Miss. Dept. of Health announced on its website Monday that all state testing sites in couth and central Mississippi would be down again for Tuesday.

All MSDH county health departments, WIC centers, and the central office in Jackson will be OPEN for their usual hours Tuesday, Aug 31. COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites central and south MS will remain CLOSED, but north MS sites will open. Details: https://t.co/76Ztr7Zmod pic.twitter.com/HpYWXnVif3 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 30, 2021

All WIC centers are open today. But, on the Dept. of Health’s Twitter page was a retweet from Mississippi Blood Services, saying there was a critical shortage because of the hurricane, asking people to donate.l