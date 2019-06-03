Crash claims multiple lives in Kemper Co.

A wreck claimed the lives of eight people early Monday in Kemper County.

Sheriff James Moore says two vehicles, a box truck and a passenger van, collided head-on at 3:20 a.m. on Highway 16 East of Scooba near Lovers Lane Road.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. CPL Andy West says the passenger van was traveling east and the Penske truck was traveling west.

The deceased were traveling in the van. The driver of the van was taken to a Meridian hospital. The driver of the Penske truck was not injured.

Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick could not release details about the identities of the victims but did say they were not from Kemper County.