Crime Stoppers Tip Leads to Neshoba Arrest

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department has announced a successful arrest based on a tip. “A Crime Stoppers tip ends 2 month search for Charles Ellis Fanning. Fanning was wanted on a Bench Warrant out of Neshoba County Circuit Court issued on March 1, 2021. He was also wanted for Sale Of Methamphetamine 2nd Drug Offender Indictment from Circuit Court Neshoba County.

The search ended on Wednesday afternoon when a tip lead deputies to 10050 County Road 167. Thank you tipster.”

East Mississippi Crime Stoppers 1-855-485-8477 (TIPS)