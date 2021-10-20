Cruisin for a Wish – Wishes are being GRANTED

Lesley was diagnosed with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia in June of 2017. Lather that year, she underwent a bone marrow transplant & developed veno-occlusive disease of the liver and skin. Lesley began photopheresis treatments in October of this year.

With all that Lesley has been through in the past few years, she still remains positive and has a wonderful outlook on life. Lesley’s one true wish is to have a custom golf cart so she can enjoy the outdoors with her family and friends.

Lesley’s wish was GRANTED on Tuesday October 19th! A celebration event was held at Lyle Machinery in Richland. Lesley finally has her custom golf cart and it is all thanks to everyone who has donated to Make-a-Wish!