Cryus Ben and Phyliss J Anderson head to Runoff in Tribal Chief Elections

Members of the Choctaw tribe will be heading to the polls for an election run-off to vote for the next tribal chief. Incumbent Chief Phyliss J. Anderson will face Cyrus Ben in the run-off.

Ben received 45% of the vote Tuesday while Anderson pulled in 36% of the votes. The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will hold a Tribal Election (Run-Off) on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 for Tribal Chief for a four-year term.

Phyliss J. Anderson – 1306

Randy Anderson- 168

Cyrus Ben- 1647

Beasley Denson- 191

Barry McMillan- 336

Eric McMillan- 25

Official Election Results (002)

Notice of Run-Off