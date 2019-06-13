Cryus Ben and Phyliss J Anderson head to Runoff in Tribal Chief Elections

Members of the Choctaw tribe will be heading to the polls for an election run-off to vote for the next tribal chief. Incumbent Chief Phyliss J. Anderson will face Cyrus Ben in the run-off.
Ben received 45% of the vote Tuesday while Anderson pulled in 36% of the votes. The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will hold a Tribal Election (Run-Off) on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 for Tribal Chief for a four-year term.
- Phyliss J. Anderson – 1306
- Randy Anderson- 168
- Cyrus Ben- 1647
- Beasley Denson- 191
- Barry McMillan- 336
- Eric McMillan- 25
