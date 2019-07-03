Cyrus Ben wins MBCI Tribal Chief Election

Cyrus Ben is the winner in the Choctaw Tribal Chief run-off, in unofficial results Ben will be the next leader of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians unseating Incumbent Tribal Chief Phyliss J. Anderson who has served as Tribal Chief for the past 8 years.

Unofficial results before the counting of absentee ballots show Cyrus Ben with 65 percent of the vote to 35 percent for Phyliss J. Anderson.

“It was evident in the election, as our Choctaw people went to the polls that they want change. They want a leader who is respectful, who is fair and will stand by them. And as our slogan has been since we started, we want to move together in the right direction and I look forward for this opportunity to be their leader,” said Ben.

Ben said he is ready to lead the MBCI.