Dancing Rabbit Golf Club to Host 2023 PGA University Championship

The PGA of America announced today that Dancing Rabbit Golf Club at Pearl River Resort in Philadelphia, Mississippi, will host the 2023 PGA University Championship set for Nov. 13-15. The 36-hole Championship, supported by Srixon/Cleveland Golf, will feature 90 players on 18 teams (five players from each school) from PGA Golf Management University Programs across the country.

“The PGA University Championship is a premier event that showcases our PGA Golf Management students, and we are excited to bring the event to Dancing Rabbit Golf Club in Mississippi,” said PGA President John Lindert. “The PGA is very proud of its Golf Management Program and our partnership with the 18 universities to develop the next generation of PGA Professionals. The PGA University Championship not only allows these students an opportunity to compete on the course, but also to network with their peers from around the country.”

Nestled among the towering pines and stunning oaks in the rolling hills region of east central Mississippi, Dancing Rabbit Golf Club at Pearl River Resort is home to two award-winning, par-72 courses: the Azaleas and the Oaks. The 2023 PGA University Championship will be played on the Azaleas course, which opened in July 1997 and underwent renovation in October 2016.

“We are honored to welcome our fellow PGA Students from across the nation to the Magnolia State for this year’s PGA University Championship,” said Mississippi State University Director Adam Scott, PGA. “This event is always a highlight in our students’ careers, and Dancing Rabbit Golf Club is the perfect setting to showcase their professionalism and playing ability.”

The courses encompass more than 700 acres wrapped in over five miles of meandering spring-fed streams. The exquisite setting accentuates the beauty of the course while adding to the difficulty of play. Both courses cover 7,000 yards and were created by acclaimed golf course designer Tom Fazio and PGA Tour great Jerry Pate.

“The Dancing Rabbit Golf Club is proud to partner with the PGA of America,” said Dancing Rabbit Golf Club Head Golf Professional Sean Racki, PGA. “As a NMSU Alumni, I look forward to the wonderful opportunity to host this event.”

The 18-team field in the 2023 PGA University Championship will compete for the Jones Cup, which is named after the first PGA Golf Management University Program Director at Mississippi State, Dr. S. Roland Jones, who held the position from 1985 until his passing in 1997. The event provides a platform for participants to display professionalism, integrity, character and camaraderie—all characteristics Dr. Jones instilled in PGA Golf Management students.

All participating universities in the PGA University Championship are accredited by the PGA of America to offer the PGA Golf Management University Program for aspiring PGA Professionals. There are currently over 1,600 students enrolled in the program nationwide.

Students in the PGA Golf Management University Program study a combination of golf- and business-related subjects; serve a minimum of 16 months in on-course internships within the golf industry; and are eligible for direct election to PGA membership upon graduation and eligible employment.