Deadly wreck near Kemper line

The Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed at least three people have died and several were injured in a multi-vehicle wreck in Kemper County Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to the crash on Highway 45 north of the Lauderdale-Kemper County line about 2 p.m. The highway was closed as a result.

The wreck happened between Enondale Road and Howard Johnson Road on Highway 45.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore confirmed fatalities and spoke briefly from the scene of the wreck, which he described as “chaos.” He said one of the vehicles involved was a school bus that was empty.

Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick reported deaths and said multiple others were transported to various hospitals in the state, some by helicopter and some by ambulance.

Meridian Public Schools’ transportation director Jayson Chisolm said one of its bus drivers reported to the district that he saw a southbound vehicle shoot across the median and strike several cars. The bus driver took evasive action and the MPS bus ended up being scraped in the collision.