Deceased Body Discovered in Neshoba

Neshoba County authorities are investigating after a partially decomposed body was discovered Friday afternoon, August 29, in the Fork Community.

Deputies were called around 1:45 p.m. when a resident working at his farm property found the remains near a woods road, about half a mile west of Highway 15.

The resident and a neighbor waited at the scene and assisted law enforcement during the recovery.

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, Medical Examiner, and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation canvassed the area for evidence.

Officials believe the body may have been there for four to six weeks.

Anyone with information about missing persons in the Neshoba County or Philadelphia area is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 601-656-1414 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477.

