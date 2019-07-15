Distinguished Young Women highlight: Suzanna Horn

Suzanna Horn is ready to show her passion of singing at the Distinguished Young Women program.

“For my talent I will be performing the song ‘Rise’ by Katy Perry,” Horn says. “I’ve been singing as long as I can remember. I just love music so much and that’s been one of my biggest passions all my life.”

Horn is proud to be a representative of Neshoba County.

“I think it’s a great honor to be able to represent Neshoba County in the Distinguished Young Women program,” Horn says. “This is a great program that allows you to showcase all your abilities and I hope I represent Neshoba County well.”

Although Horn may have some nerves about the event, she says the DWY program will be a great experience.

“The thing I’m most nervous about is the exercise portion, that’s something that doesn’t necessarily come natural to me,” Horn explains. “But one of the best things about it is the feeling of accomplishment you get after working really hard and that’s one of the things that I really like about this program.”

Horn says she hopes to be an inspiration to the younger generation.

“One of the things that the Distinguished Young Women program pushes is the ‘Be Your Best Self’ program, and I think that’s a really good message for young girls and I just hope to inspire young women around me and hopefully other people will join in my footsteps and join this program,” Horn says.

The Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program will be held at the Evangel Temple starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and then starting at 8 p.m. next Saturday.