Disturbance of Family and Resisting Arrest in Neshoba Arrests

JOSEPH N BARNETT, 28, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

LARRY C BURRAGE, 34, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

CYNTHIA MARIE GLEATON, 35, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

KEVIN L GREER, 31, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

OLIVIA MASSEY, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $0, $600.

WESLEY MILES, 24, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

BJORN WILLIAMS, 42, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.