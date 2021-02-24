Home » Local » Disturbance of Family and Resisting Arrest in Neshoba Arrests

Disturbance of Family and Resisting Arrest in Neshoba Arrests

JOSEPH N BARNETT, 28, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

LARRY C BURRAGE, 34, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CYNTHIA MARIE GLEATON, 35, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

KEVIN L GREER, 31, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

OLIVIA MASSEY, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

 

WESLEY MILES, 24, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

BJORN WILLIAMS, 42, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

