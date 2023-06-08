Dolly Parton to headline the Congress of Country Music’s 2nd Season (Video)

B-MO in the MO’rnning – Last night during a performance at the Ryman Theatre in Nashville, Marty Stuart announced the upcoming 2nd season of entertainment line up for the Ellis Theatre. A fund raiser for the nonprofit foundation begins with the iconic “Queen of Country Music”, as Dolly Parton performs on August 26th. For more information, visit the Congress of Country Music website here.

To watch the video announcement click here

The season will into spring of next year and will feature live perfomances from Dolly Parton, Steve Miller Band, Ashley McBryde, the Mississippi Mass Choir, Marty Stuart and the Superlatives, Connie Smith, and many others. Buck Alman, the General Manager / Director of the Congress of Country Music joined B-MO on the air this morning and broke down the entire list which is listed again for you below.

AUGUST:

26 Dolly Parton



SEPTEMBER:

1 Dorothy Moore

9 John Anderson

14 Mark of Zorro – LIVE Orchestral Ensemble and Feature Film

30 Philly Hillbilly Rockin’ Roundup ft. Junior Brown (Marty Stuart’s 65th Birthday Celebration, Car Show & Rockabilly Concert)



OCTOBER:

12 The Magic School Bus

13 & 14 HAM JAM FESTIVAL – “Peace, Love and Ham Jam” Weekend featuring:

13 Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

14 Roger McGuinn

28 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

29 American Patchwork Quartet

31 Halloween Spooktacular

NOVEMBER:

1 Rainbow Fish

10 Bobby Rush 90th Birthday Celebration Concert

12 Ashley McBryde

18 The Issacs – Thanksgiving Concert

29 – Dec 2 Philadelphia Neshoba Co Arts Council Presents: Dashing Through the Snow



DECEMBER:

6 Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra ft. WYNTON MARSALIS – Holiday Concert

9 Steve Miller Band

15 – 16 Library of Congress Presents: Classic Christmas Film Weekend – Hosted by Rob Stone

22 Mississippi Mass Choir – Halleluiah Holiday Concert



JANUARY:

10 Wynonna

13 Turner Classic Movies presents: Classic Film Showcase hosted by Alicia Malone

18 -21 Philadelphia Neshoba Co Arts Council Presents: Into the Woods

27 Chapel Hart



FEBRUARY:

1 Giraffes Can’t Dance

10 “MARTY GRAS” Festival

14 Graceland Presents: A Date with Elvis: A Special Valentines – hosted by Angie Marchase – Curator of Graceland

22 The Mavericks

23 Trinity Irish Dance Company

29 – Mar 3 Philadelphia Neshoba Co Arts Council Presents: Tarzan the Musical



MARCH:

1 – 3 Philadelphia Neshoba Co Arts Council Presents: Tarzan the Musical

23 St Patrick’s Celebration and Festival



APRIL:

5 The Del McCoury Band

6 Merle Haggard 87th Birthday Celebration: An Evening of Songs & Stories featuring country music legend Connie

Smith, accompanied by Eddie Lang, with very special guest Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives.

27 Otis Rush Memorial Blues Festival



MAY:

4 A CINO DE MAYO Celebration of MANUEL – Latin and Spanish Cultural Celebration Festival featuring food, music

and a Manuel Clothing Designs Fashion Show

9 Doktor KABOOM

12 Ol’ Time Community Gospel Singing and Celebratio