Dolly Parton to headline the Congress of Country Music’s 2nd Season (Video)

B-MO in the MO’rnning – Last night during a performance at the Ryman Theatre in Nashville, Marty Stuart announced the upcoming 2nd season of entertainment line up for the Ellis Theatre. A fund raiser for the nonprofit foundation begins with the iconic “Queen of Country Music”, as Dolly Parton performs on August 26th. For more information, visit the Congress of Country Music website here.
To watch the video announcement click here
The season will into spring of next year and will feature live perfomances from Dolly Parton, Steve Miller Band, Ashley McBryde, the Mississippi Mass Choir, Marty Stuart and the Superlatives, Connie Smith, and many others. Buck Alman, the General Manager / Director of the Congress of Country Music joined B-MO on the air this morning and broke down the entire list which is listed again for you below.
AUGUST:
26 Dolly Parton
SEPTEMBER:
1 Dorothy Moore
9 John Anderson
14 Mark of Zorro – LIVE Orchestral Ensemble and Feature Film
30 Philly Hillbilly Rockin’ Roundup ft. Junior Brown (Marty Stuart’s 65th Birthday Celebration, Car Show & Rockabilly Concert)
OCTOBER:
12 The Magic School Bus
13 & 14 HAM JAM FESTIVAL – “Peace, Love and Ham Jam” Weekend featuring:
13 Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
14 Roger McGuinn
28 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
29 American Patchwork Quartet
31 Halloween Spooktacular
NOVEMBER:
1 Rainbow Fish
10 Bobby Rush 90th Birthday Celebration Concert
12 Ashley McBryde
18 The Issacs – Thanksgiving Concert
29 – Dec 2 Philadelphia Neshoba Co Arts Council Presents: Dashing Through the Snow
DECEMBER:
6 Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra ft. WYNTON MARSALIS – Holiday Concert
9 Steve Miller Band
15 – 16 Library of Congress Presents: Classic Christmas Film Weekend – Hosted by Rob Stone
22 Mississippi Mass Choir – Halleluiah Holiday Concert
JANUARY:
10 Wynonna
13 Turner Classic Movies presents: Classic Film Showcase hosted by Alicia Malone
18 -21 Philadelphia Neshoba Co Arts Council Presents: Into the Woods
27 Chapel Hart
FEBRUARY:
1 Giraffes Can’t Dance
10 “MARTY GRAS” Festival
14 Graceland Presents: A Date with Elvis: A Special Valentines – hosted by Angie Marchase – Curator of Graceland
22 The Mavericks
23 Trinity Irish Dance Company
29 – Mar 3 Philadelphia Neshoba Co Arts Council Presents: Tarzan the Musical
MARCH:
1 – 3 Philadelphia Neshoba Co Arts Council Presents: Tarzan the Musical
23 St Patrick’s Celebration and Festival
APRIL:
5 The Del McCoury Band
6 Merle Haggard 87th Birthday Celebration: An Evening of Songs & Stories featuring country music legend Connie
Smith, accompanied by Eddie Lang, with very special guest Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives.
27 Otis Rush Memorial Blues Festival
MAY:
4 A CINO DE MAYO Celebration of MANUEL – Latin and Spanish Cultural Celebration Festival featuring food, music
and a Manuel Clothing Designs Fashion Show
9 Doktor KABOOM
12 Ol’ Time Community Gospel Singing and Celebratio