6:32 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call about a disturbance at Dollar General on North Pecan Avenue.

7:02 a.m. – Philadelphia Police received a call about a reckless driver on Highway 16 East coming into the city limits from Leake County.

12:10 p.m. – Philadelphia Police attempted to pull an individual over on Industrial Drive, but the subject fled. The subject then wrecked their vehicle and was apprehended.