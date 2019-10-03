Don’t Miss this WWII Corsair “Whistling Death” at Wings Over Winston – Saturday – Oct 5

The Chance Vought F4U Corsair is one of the most beautiful, and deadly warbirds ever built. This WWII era aircraft with its inverted gull wings is a sight to behold. The Corsair was nicknamed “Whistling Death” because of the distinctive noise it makes as it all but goes supersonic in a high speed dive. You’ll get to hear it live and in person at Wings over Winston 2019 as Frank Kimmel of Greenwood, MS, brings this iconic aircraft to our show. Frank will give us a full aerobatic act in the Corsair; you don’t want to miss this one!