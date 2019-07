Kemper County authorities say they have captured a suspect from Meridian accused in a double murder.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore says Cedric Rogers was taken into custody Friday morning on Kemper Springs Road.

Meridian police say Rogers is accused in the shooting deaths of Talimon Edwards and Elbert Earl Carpenter, Jr., on May 29th.

Meridian police plan to charge Rogers with capital murder.

Scene where Cedric Rogers was arrested (Photo Source: Kemper County Sheriff’s Department)