DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Michael L Pickett, 43, 616 56th Ave, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Pierce Breeken, 25, 11190 Road 610, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia

Elizabeth Daniels, 53, 10361 Road 567, Philadelphia, disturbing the peace

Lynnita King, 29, 11800 Hwy 16 W, Philadelphia, harassing and threatening phone calls

Nancy Rainer, 28, 10105 Road 444, Philadelphia, suspended driver’s license

April Sharice Wilson, 42, 2110 19th Ave, Meridian, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, running a red light

Levondrick O Carter, 25, 267 Binel Street, Philadelphia, aggravated assault with deadly weapon or other means to producing death

Tyraan Shontez Hopson, 26, 314 Rea Ave, Philadelphia, public drunk

Cy N McMillan, 20, 986 Blackjack Road, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Dewayne Pike, 49, 10051 Road 264, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct, resting arrest, simple assault on a police officer

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)