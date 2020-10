DUIs and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Attala and Leake

CLIFTON BOATMAN, 58, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd Offense, KPD. Bond $2,600.

MACK H BROWN, 27, of Rayville, LA, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, CPD. Bond $399.25.

JERRY A CHUNN, 33, of Sallis, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO. Bond N/A.

FREDERICK D HOLMES, 21, of Lena, Burglary of a Dwelling, Trespass, Public Drunk, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Alcohol in a Dry County, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, $500, $500, $500.

WANDA L LAWSON, 45, of West, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, KPD. Bond $5,000.

JAMES E LEE, 60, of Kosciusko, Felony DUI, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, KPD. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000, $400.

ASHLEY B MCKEE, 49, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC. Bond N/A.

CLIFTON D SANDIFER, 44, of Kosciusko, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, KPD. Bond $1,000, $$800, N/A.

ELIJAH E SMITH, 21, of Carthage, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $500, $500.

TONY SPIVEY, 55, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st Offense, CPD. Bond $1,331.

DEANNA L TAYLOR, 53, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $15,000, $1,000.

ALFREDO XOL TUT, 20, of Canton, DUI – 1st Offense, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with Law Enforcement Officer, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Hold for ICE, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500, N/A.