DUIs, Child Neglect, and Disorderly Conduct in Neshoba Arrests

DOYLE EMMET BIGHAM JR, 43, of Hamilton, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

GREGORY SCOTT CRAFT, 56, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

JASON DALE GOSS, 48, of Union, Speeding, No Insurance, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $300, $800, $1,500.

LANCE WILLIAM KOSTKA, 36, of Reform, AL,  Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

TOMMY LEWIS, 42, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

WYNEMA DORINE MINGO, 49, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600, $60.

CYNTHIA SAVELL, 46, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO.  Bond $800.

RIA STELL, 38, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

HENRY LEE WINDHAM, 63, of Collinsville, DUI – 2nd, Improper Lane Usage, Leaving the Scene on an Accident with No Injuries, MHP.  Bond $2,500, $300, $500.

