Big Deals!
HomeLeakeDUIs, Drugs, and Receiving Stolen Property in Leake and Philadelphia Arrests

DUIs, Drugs, and Receiving Stolen Property in Leake and Philadelphia Arrests

by
SHARE NOW
DUIs, Drugs, and Receiving Stolen Property in Leake and Philadelphia Arrests

BRADFORD ADAMS, 48, of Tuscaloosa, AL, DUI – Other Substance, PPD.  Bond $,1500.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

HERMAN BOBO, 34, of Noxapater, Possession of Paraphernalia, Public Drunk, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD.  Bond $674.25, $239.25, N/A.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

LEONARD J BURNS, 31, of Lena, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, No Insurance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, CPD.  Bond $0, $438, $438.

https://www.kicks96news.com/local/kicks-picks-make-your-selections-here-2/

 

KIMBERLY COMBY, 39, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Hold for Other Agency, CPD.  Bond $0, N/A.

https://www.kicks96news.com/local/kicks-picks-make-your-selections-here-2/

 

EDRIGO HARRINGTON, 26, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

RICKY W LOGAN, 69, of Canton, No Insurance, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, DUI – Other Substance, No Driver’s License, CPD.  Bond $438, $28, $1,351, $438.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

ALBERT E PATRICK, 57, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, PPD.  Bond $1,500, $500.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

CARTAVIOUS L SUMMERS, 26, of Walnut Grove, Felony Change or Mutilation of Motor Vehicle VIN, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, Hold for Other Agency – Rankin County Circuit Court, Possession of Machine Conversion Kit, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A.

https://www.kicks96news.com/local/kicks-picks-make-your-selections-here-2/

 

SHAFER D WILDER, 43, of Carthage, Improper Equipment, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO.  Bond $500, N/A.

https://www.kicks96news.com/local/kicks-picks-make-your-selections-here-2/

 

MARIA YORK, 29, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond N/A.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Monday Mayhem; Two Crashes Reported in Leake County

Aggravated Domestic Violence, Trespassing, and Felony Drug Charges in Leake

Domestic Violence, Multiple DUIs, and Shoplifting in Leake County

DUIs, Drugs, and Domestic Violence in Leake County

20-Year-Old in Stable Condition After Accidental Shooting in Philadelphia

Annual Leake County Law Enforcement Supper Scheduled

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply
https://www.kicks96news.com/local/kicks-picks-make-your-selections-here-2/