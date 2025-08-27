DUIs, Drugs, and Receiving Stolen Property in Leake and Philadelphia Arrests

BRADFORD ADAMS, 48, of Tuscaloosa, AL, DUI – Other Substance, PPD. Bond $,1500.

HERMAN BOBO, 34, of Noxapater, Possession of Paraphernalia, Public Drunk, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD. Bond $674.25, $239.25, N/A.

LEONARD J BURNS, 31, of Lena, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, No Insurance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $0, $438, $438.

KIMBERLY COMBY, 39, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Hold for Other Agency, CPD. Bond $0, N/A.

EDRIGO HARRINGTON, 26, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, PPD. Bond $1,500.

RICKY W LOGAN, 69, of Canton, No Insurance, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, DUI – Other Substance, No Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $438, $28, $1,351, $438.

ALBERT E PATRICK, 57, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, PPD. Bond $1,500, $500.

CARTAVIOUS L SUMMERS, 26, of Walnut Grove, Felony Change or Mutilation of Motor Vehicle VIN, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, Hold for Other Agency – Rankin County Circuit Court, Possession of Machine Conversion Kit, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A.

SHAFER D WILDER, 43, of Carthage, Improper Equipment, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $500, N/A.

MARIA YORK, 29, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD. Bond N/A.