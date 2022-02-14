Early Morning Accidents for Leake County

Monday February 14th

1:33 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from a resident at the Elms Apartments on Old Canton Road reporting a disturbance in progress there.

2:10 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to a residence on Dona Drive when they received reports of a trespasser there.

2:54 a.m. – Leake County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, Marydell Volunteer Fire Department, and MS Highway Patrol were dispatched to an accident that occurred on Highway 25 North near Popes Road. A vehicle was reported to be upside down in the highway in the northbound lane. No injuries were reported.

6:58 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and MS Highway Patrol responded to a call reporting a two-vehicle accident on Highway 16 West near Forest Grove Road. No injuries were reported.

1:38 p.m. – Carthage Police were called to a church on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when they received a call reporting a trespasser on the property.