Early Morning Shooting Under Investigation in Leake County

Leake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the early morning hours near the Conway area. Leake County Deputies responded to reports of gunshots fired at a residence on Waggoner Road shortly after midnight. The homeowner stated that he and another resident there were asleep when they heard numerous gunshots. After the shooting stopped, he got up and saw several bullet holes in the walls of the home. Deputies found several shell casings outside the home. No one was injured in the shooting.