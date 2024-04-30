East Central CC announces volleyball program to launch in 2025

Decatur, MS – East Central Community College is excited to launch a new NJCAA-sanctioned athletic team in women’s volleyball. The team is scheduled to take the court for its inaugural season in the fall of 2025, bringing the total number of sports offered by ECCC to 13.

“Women’s volleyball is growing at an extremely quick rate in our local area and across the state,” said ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory. “We look forward to providing this opportunity to future students from our immediate area and are excited to offer more athletic opportunities for our female students.”

The Lady Warriors will compete against several other MACCC schools, including Pearl River, Jones, Meridian, Northeast Mississippi, Itawamba, Northwest Mississippi, and Southwest Mississippi.

East Central has fielded women’s volleyball in the past, but only as an intramural/club option for females in the 1960s and 1970s under the direction of Lucille Wood.

The team looks to utilize the same court as the past teams in Founders Gymnasium. The facility is currently under renovation as part of the four-project Deeply Rooted, Future Focused capital campaign.

“This is the perfect time for East Central to start a varsity women’s volleyball program and begin competing against our fellow MACCC members. Volleyball is a fast-paced, very exciting sport that allows fans to really get into the matches,” said ECCC Director of Athletics Paul Nixon. “Founders Gym is going to be an outstanding venue right in the heart of campus, which will provide all our students with another great activity to enhance campus life in the fall, starting in 2025. We are looking forward to welcoming our first class of recruits in the coming months, and the search for our first varsity Head Coach of Women’s Volleyball will begin immediately.”