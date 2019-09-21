East Central Community College Again Named a Great College to Work For

East Central Community College in Decatur is again one of the best colleges in the nation to work for according to the annual survey of college and university employees by The Great Colleges to Work For program.

The results were released in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education.

ECCC has been recognized by The Great Colleges to Work For program in three of the past four years.

Only 85 of the institutions that applied for the program achieved 2019 Great College to Work For recognition for specific best practices and policies. ECCC was one of only four community colleges in Mississippi and one of only 22 two-year schools in the nation to be honored this year by The Great Colleges to Work For program. In all, only seven two-year or four-year colleges and universities in the state received recognition.

Results were reported for small, medium, and large institutions, with East Central Community College included among the small institutions with 2,999 or fewer students.

The Great Colleges to Work For survey rates institutions on 12 categories in the fields of leadership, careers, the workplace, and compensation.

East Central was recognized in the categories of Compensation and Benefits, for pay that is fair and benefits that meet the needs of employees, and Teaching Environment, where faculty members say the institution recognizes innovative and high-quality teaching.

“To be recognized three out of the last four years as a great place to work by such a respected program in higher education is a wonderful accomplishment for East Central Community College,” said ECCC President Dr. Billy Stewart. “It is one indication that 2020 Vision is having a positive impact on one of the most valuable resources we have at East Central—our employees.”

The survey results were based on a two-part assessment process: an institutional questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.

Stewart added, “The credit for this honor goes to the entire East Central family who are responsible for making our college a great place to work. The fact that the primary factor in deciding whether a college or university is recognized as one of The Great Colleges to Work For is anonymous employee feedback is particularly rewarding.”

Now in its 12th year, The Great Colleges to Work For program is one of the largest and most respected workplace-recognition programs in the country. For more information and to view all the results of the survey, visit the Great Colleges to Work For program website at www.greatcollegesprogram.com.

ModernThink, a strategic human capital consulting firm, administered the survey and analyzed the results.

“The institutions recognized in this year’s Great Colleges to Work For program don’t wait for problems to occur to pay attention to their people,” said Rich Boyer, senior consultant at ModernThink. “Conversely, they’re intentional (and successful!) in being good stewards of their institutions’ cultures and shaping the day-to-day experience of their faculty and staff to the ultimate benefit of their students.”