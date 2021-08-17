East Central Welcomes Students Back to Campus

Approximately 609 students have applied to receive diplomas Friday, May 4, 2018, when East Central Community College holds its 89th Commencement beginning at 6 p.m. in the Neshoba County Coliseum in Philadelphia. Graduates participating in the program include (from left) Reagan Gorgas of Decatur, commencement speaker; Peyton Ryals of Louisville, benediction; and Demetreuna Rankin of Forest, who will give the invocation.

DECATUR, Miss.–East Central Community College welcomed students back to class for the first day Monday.

“I started here as a student in the mid 90s and came here, met my wife here on campus, brought my children here. My parents met on this campus,” said Dr. Brent Gregory, president of the school, talking to our newsgathering partners at WTOK News Center 11.

He said the family atmosphere is what attracted him to the school and what he wants to provide for the 2,300 students who attend on the Decatur campus.

“We talked about providing that experience and that opportunity for students that come here even today, providing that family experience. It’s something that we not just want to talk about, it’s something we want to live.”

East Central served Leake, Neshoba, Winston, Scott and Newton counties.