EC Warriors Defeat Port City Jags 87-75

The East Central Community College Warriors played in the opening round of the Region 23 Basketball Tournament in Decatur tonight hosting the Southern Shreveport Port City Jags. The Warriors won the game by 12 points, 87-75 and advance to round two in the tournament. The Warriors took an early lead and would maintain a lead throughout the game. At halftime, East Central had a 19 point lead, 53-34. The Jags cut into the lead in the second half but the Warriors maintained a double digit lead in the contest up by 12 points when the horn sounded to end the game, 87-75.

The EC Warriors will play the Hinds Bulldogs at Utica Thursday at 6:00pm in round two of the Region 23 Tournament.