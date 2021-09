East Central Community College has announced the Student Body Association Officers for 2021-22.

Serving as officers of the East Central Community College Student Body Association for the 2021-22 school year are (from left) Maggie Kirk of Louisville, SBA Treasurer; Alex Weir of Hickory, SBA Secretary; Gianna Esposito of Union, SBA Vice President; and Kenay’zha Germany of Union, SBA President. The SBA officers were elected earlier this month by vote of the student body.