ECCC Announces 2021-2022 Cheerleading Squad Including Members from Our Area

East Central Community College in Decatur recently announced members of the 2021-2022 Cheerleading Squad following tryouts.

Cheerleaders and their respective high schools include Billie Baucum, Kaleb Blackwell, Abby Gist, Sydney Miller, and Alex Weir all of Newton County; Alexxis Carter, Piper Fulton, and Natalie Verry, all of Neshoba Central; Emma Rae Fulcher, Magdelyn Claire Kirk, Brayleigh Gregory, and Amelia Kirk, all of Winston Academy; Hannah Beech of Clarkdale, Gavin Heath of Union, Asia Lofton of Forest, and Lauren Nowell of Kosciusko. Pauline Karcher serves as cheerleader sponsor.

Congratulations!!!