ECCC announces 2023 alumni honorees and special reunion groups

Mark your calendars for Thursday, Oct. 12, when East Central Community College will recognize four outstanding alumni and honor numerous groups during the 2023 Homecoming celebration on the Decatur campus.

Cyrus Ben (’99) of Choctaw, Chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, and Harriet Vickers Laird (’84) of Starkville, senior associate director of the Office of Public Affairs at Mississippi State University, will be recognized as Alumnus and Alumna of the Year, respectively. Marty Cooper of Fulton, former men’s basketball coach who led the 1993 team to the MACCC Championship, and Jason Willis of Philadelphia, a former Warrior baseball standout and member of the 1998 MACCC Championship team, are this year’s Athletic Hall of Fame inductees.

Special groups to be recognized included the Class of 1973 Golden Anniversary, Class of 1998 Silver Anniversary, the 1952-53 Men’s Basketball State Champions, 1972-73 Women’s Basketball State Champions, the 1992-93 Men’s Basketball State Champions, and the 1997 and 2003 Region 23 Div. III Golf Champions. The Centralettes, Cheerleaders, Wall O’ Sound Band, and Phi Theta Kappa honor society will also hold reunions and recognize all former members.

A tentative schedule for ECCC’s 2023 Homecoming celebration which is themed “Let the Good Times Roll” ca be found HERE.

Alumni of the Year will present the game ball and Athletic Hall of Fame inductees will serve as honorary team captains.

The Homecoming Queen and her court will be presented during halftime followed by the Wall O’ Sound Marching Band which will present its halftime show.

For more information or to update your contact information, contact Maria McLeod, director of alumni relations, at 601-635-6303 or call toll-free 877-462-3222, ext. 303. Her email address is [email protected].