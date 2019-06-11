ECCC Announces Drum Majors, Centralettes, Color Guard Members for 2019-20

East Central Community College in Decatur recently announced Drum Majors, members of the Centrlattes danceline and Color Guard for the 2019-20 term. All perform with the Wall O’ Sound Marching Band and Centralettes and Color Guard perform at basketball games and other special events throughout the year.

Drum majors and their respective high schools include Jasmine McDonald of Union, Kaitlyn Kyzar of Scott Central, Jorian Jackson of Morton, and Luke Wall, Newton County.

Members of the Centralettes and their respective high schools include Megan Boulton, Jasmin Brooks, Tiara Dawkins, Alexis Gaines, Chloe Gressett, Nina Moore, and Sarah Sanders of Newton County; Olivia Adams, Carly Greenwood, Tori Seale, and Kayleigh Sellers of Neshoba Central; Amberlee Akin and Abby Elizabeth Null of West Lauderdale; Lydia Bishop of Sebastopol; Hanna McKinion of Nanih Waiya; Shaela Roberts of Enterprise; and Maggie Lott of Clinton.

Color Guard members and their respective high schools include Dakota Brown, Alex Evans, Rhianna Gentry, Kaitlyn Goforth, Anilya Lindsey, Genesis Lyons, Abbie Newell, Madyson Warren, and Victoria Wright of Newton County; Danielle Copeland, Na’ziah Gunn, and Hannah Mitchell of Forest; Camille Dixon, Justina Dixon, and Alice Jimmie of Choctaw Central; Anna Campbell and Shayla Long of Neshoba Central; Denniah Campbell of Union; LeKenya Triplett of Sebastopol; and Kolton Peyson of Desoto Central.