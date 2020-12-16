ECCC Announces Honor Students Including Many From Our Area

East Central Community College has announced its honor roll list for the fall semester and many of the students are form our area. Students named to the 2020 fall semester honor roll, which includes those full-time students selected to the President’s List, Dean’s List and Honorable Mention List, have been announced at East Central Community College in Decatur, Miss. Full-time students are those who complete 15 or more hours during the semester. For a list of those students including ones from our area click ECCCFallSemesterHonors