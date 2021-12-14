ECCC Announces Spring 2022 Term Dates, Spring Term Orientation

East Central Community College in Decatur will hold an Orientation Session Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, for those new students who wish to attend ECCC during one of the Spring 2022 terms and have yet to register for classes.

Full Term Day and Evening On-Campus Classes for the spring begin Monday, Jan. 10. The last day to register for those classes is Jan. 11. The last day of Full Term Day and Evening Classes is April 29 and Spring Graduation is May 6.

ECCC is offering several other spring on-campus and online terms, including:

• Intensive Term I On-Campus Classes, which begin Jan. 10 and end March 1. The last day to register is Jan. 11.

• Full Term Online Classes, which begin Jan. 18 and end April 29. The last day to register is Jan. 19.

• Intensive Term I Online Classes, which begin Jan. 18 and end March 11. The last day to register is Jan. 19.

• Intensive Term II On-Campus Classes, which begin March 2 and end April 28. The last day to register is March 3.

• Intensive Term II Online Classes, which begin March 14 and end April 29. The last day to register is March 15.

• Spring Four-Week Online Term Classes, which begin March 14 and end April 8. The last day to register is March 14.

Other important Spring 2022 Term dates include:

• January 17—Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

• March 14-18—Spring Break Holidays

• April 15-18—Easter Holidays

• May 6—Commencement

A full 2021-2022 academic calendar can be found online at www.eccc.edu

Students who have not registered for classes for any of the seven spring terms should attend the Orientation Session on Jan. 6 beginning at 9 a.m. in the Vickers Fine Arts Center auditorium.

In order to attend the Orientation, students must complete three steps in admissions: ECCC Application for Admission (available online at www.eccc.edu ); ACT or Accuplacer scores, which will be used for placement in English and mathematics courses; and high school/college transcripts. Transfer students must have all college transcripts on file before they can register for classes.