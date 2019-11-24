ECCC Art Instructor Holds Show in Iowa

East Central Community College Art Instructor Jeffrey Hodges, along with LeeReyna Lopez Leyva, an instructor at Hinds Community College, have collaborated in an art exhibition at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa.

The show, titled “Earth and Light,” will be on display through Nov. 27, 2019.

Hodges has been an instructor at the college since 2015 and earned the Associate’s Degree from Hinds Community College, the Bachelor’s of Fine Arts degree from Memphis College of Art, and the Master’s of Fine Arts from the University of South Carolina. Leyva is also a former instructor at East Central.