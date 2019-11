Boswell Media Sports and East Central Community College are excited to announce another year of radio and online coverage. All home game scheduled will be broadcasts on Cruisin98 (98.3) and video streamed on Kicks96news.com. Tip times are set for 5:30 pm.

Monday Dec 2 Vs Holmes

Thurs. Dec 5 Vs East Ms

Tues. Dec 17 Vs Delgado

Thurs. Jan 16 Vs Jones

Thurs. Jan 23 Vs Hinds

Thurs. Jan 30 Vs Gulf Coast

Mon. Feb 3 Vs Pearl River

Thur. Feb 6 Vs Co-Lin

Thur. Feb 13 Vs Meridian

Thur. Feb 20 Vs Southwest