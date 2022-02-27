ECCC Cheer Clinics Begin Today

East Central Community College in Decatur has announced pre-tryout clinics and tryout dates for those interested in being a part of the 2022-23 Cheerleading Team.

All clinics and tryouts will be held in Brackeen-Wood Gym on the campus in Decatur. Additional information on tryout requirements, what to bring, and registration and waiver forms can be found on the Cheer page at www.ecccathletics.com. All fees are non-refundable.

A clinic will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27. The clinic is open to high school juniors and seniors and college freshmen. Registration begins at 2:30 p.m. Cost is $20.

A pre-tryout clinic will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 27. The clinic is open to high school juniors and seniors and college freshmen. Registration begins at 2:30 p.m. Cost is $20. This clinic will cover new material needed for tryouts.

An optional open gym is set for 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 31. There is no cost to attend.

A mandatory open gym is set for 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 1. This open gym is mandatory for those trying out for the team. All material will be reviewed in addition to a walk-through of the tryout process. There is no cost to attend.

Tryouts are set for Saturday, April 2. The final time for tryouts will be announced later. The cost is $40.

Follow the ECCC Cheer Instagram account @eccc.cheer for updates and for announcements about other open gym times.

Members of the Warrior Cheer Team receive a full-tuition scholarship. In addition to cheering at all home and away football games and home basketball contests, the Warrior Cheer Team also participates in campus pep rallies, parades with the college’s Wall O’ Sound Marching Band, EC Day at the Neshoba County Fair, community service, and other activities and events.

For additional information, contact Cheer Coach Bailey Gibson at bgibson@eccc.edu or 601-635-6126