ECCC Cheerleader Tryouts Coming Soon

East Central Community College Cheerleader tryouts are coming soon. ECCC in Decatur announced that they will hold tryouts for the 2021-22 Cheerleading Squad on Saturday, April 10th. The event will be held at 8a.m. in the South Campus Gymnasium. There is a $25 fee for all participants.

Pre-tryout clinics for the coed squad will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on April 6, 7, and 8, also in the South Campus Gymnasium. Those wishing to tryout must attend at least one clinic.

Those selected for the squad receive full-tuition scholarships.

For more information, contact ECCC cheer sponsor Pauline Karcher at [email protected] or contact the Athletics Department at 601-635-6310.