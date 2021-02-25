Home » Leake » ECCC Cheerleader Tryouts Coming Soon

ECCC Cheerleader Tryouts Coming Soon

East Central Community College Cheerleader tryouts are coming soon. ECCC in Decatur announced that they will hold tryouts for the 2021-22 Cheerleading Squad on Saturday, April 10th. The event will be held at 8a.m. in the South Campus Gymnasium. There is a $25 fee for all participants.

Pre-tryout clinics for the coed squad will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on April 6, 7, and 8, also in the South Campus Gymnasium. Those wishing to tryout must attend at least one clinic.

Those selected for the squad receive full-tuition scholarships.

For more information, contact ECCC cheer sponsor Pauline Karcher at [email protected] or contact the Athletics Department at 601-635-6310.

 

