Big Deals!
HomeLeake“Know Jesus Crusade” Coming to Carthage Sept. 21–24

“Know Jesus Crusade” Coming to Carthage Sept. 21–24

by
SHARE NOW
“Know Jesus Crusade” Coming to Carthage Sept. 21–24

A four-night “Know Jesus Crusade” will be held September 21–24 at the Old Elementary Auditorium in Carthage. Services will begin each evening at 6:00 p.m.

Guest speaker Alex McFarland will lead the event, with different music groups featured each night.

The lineup includes:

https://www.kicks96news.com/local/kicks-picks-make-your-selections-here-2/

  • Restoration Band from William Carey University (Sept. 21)
  • Exalt Praise Team from Blue Mountain Christian University (Sept. 22)
  • Promised (Sept. 23)
  • Worship Collective from Mississippi College (Sept. 24).

The community is invited to attend all services.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Car Stopped Going the Wrong Way Near Carthage

Two Cars Hit Saturday Night in Carthage

Premier Medical Group Carthage Location Now Open

Carthage Man Arrested After Armed Disturbance in Lena

Crash at Main Intersection in Carthage Tuesday Afternoon

Several Calls About Fighting Overnight in Carthage and Leake County

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc
https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf