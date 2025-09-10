“Know Jesus Crusade” Coming to Carthage Sept. 21–24

A four-night “Know Jesus Crusade” will be held September 21–24 at the Old Elementary Auditorium in Carthage. Services will begin each evening at 6:00 p.m.

Guest speaker Alex McFarland will lead the event, with different music groups featured each night.

The lineup includes:

Restoration Band from William Carey University (Sept. 21)

from William Carey University (Sept. 21) Exalt Praise Team from Blue Mountain Christian University (Sept. 22)

from Blue Mountain Christian University (Sept. 22) Promised (Sept. 23)

(Sept. 23) Worship Collective from Mississippi College (Sept. 24).

The community is invited to attend all services.