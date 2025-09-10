“Know Jesus Crusade” Coming to Carthage Sept. 21–24

A four-night “Know Jesus Crusade” will be held September 21–24 at the Old Elementary Auditorium in Carthage. Services will begin each evening at 6:00 p.m.
Guest speaker Alex McFarland will lead the event, with different music groups featured each night.
The lineup includes:
- Restoration Band from William Carey University (Sept. 21)
- Exalt Praise Team from Blue Mountain Christian University (Sept. 22)
- Promised (Sept. 23)
- Worship Collective from Mississippi College (Sept. 24).
The community is invited to attend all services.